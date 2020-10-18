Anglogold makes changes to its Board

Logo of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti has said that in compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the Board of Directors have approved changes to the membership of certain board committees.

A statement said with effect from 1 December 2020: Ms Maria Richter will step down as chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, but will remain a member of the committee. Further, Ms Richter will step down as a member of the Nominations Committee.



Ms Maria Ramos will be appointed as chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee. Further, Ms Ramos will step down as chair of the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee, but will remain a member of the committee;



Dr Kojo Busia will be appointed as chairman of the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee; Mr Rhidwaan Gasant will step down as chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, but will remain a member of the committee;

Mr Alan Ferguson will be appointed as chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee; and Mr Albert Garner will step down as a member of the Nominations Committee.



With immediate effect, the Nomination Committee will be reconstituted and will comprise of: Mr Sipho Pityana – chairman of the committee Mr Rhidwaan Gasant, Ms Maria Ramos, Dr Kojo Busia, Mr Jochen Tilk, Mr Alan Ferguson.