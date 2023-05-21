Anything that is competing with 'Made-in-Ghana' products must be banned - Richard Abbey Jnr

Over the years, many people have called on Ghanaians to patronize made-in-Ghana goods by way of supporting local businesses.

The latest to join in the conversation is the Event Director of Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Richard Abbey Jnr.



According to him, government needs to put an embargo on goods that compete with locally manufactured ones.



He said products such as potable water, toothpick, among others should not be imported as several local manufacturers produce such products.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of Ghana Manufacturing Awards held in Accra on Saturday, May 20, 2023, Richard Abbey Jnr said, "Made in Ghana is very key. Anything that is competing with these products that are produced down here, an embargo should be placed on it. They should not even allow the importation of toothpicks because people are producing toothpicks in this country."



"It is serious if I see foreign water in this country, how? we can drink our own water," he stated in the interview with GhanaWeb Business.

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards celebrate innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling professionals and companies to compete locally and globally



Watch the video below;







ESA/WA