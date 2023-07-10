1
'Apologize for lying that recent dumsor due to technical issue' - Clement Apaak to GRIDCo, ECG

Clement Apaak Gitmo Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has called on the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for saying that the current power outages experienced in some parts of Ghana were due to technical issues faced by West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo).

According to him, the insincerity of the power distribution company must be condemned and punished.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the legislator said, “GRIDCo and ECG owe us an apology for lying that the current DUMSOR in parts of Ghana is partly due to technical issues faced by the WAGP. Such insincerity is most condemnable and ought to attract sanctions."

His comment comes after GRIDCo in a statement on July 7, 2023, said the disruption in power supply in some parts of the country due to a shortage in gas supply.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company, in rebuttal, said it did not have any technical challenges as stated by GRIDCo.

It further said it was ready to deliver gas to its customers.

