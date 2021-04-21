Appointment of deputy ministers long overdue – Chartered Economist

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Chartered Economist, Rev. Dr. Sam Worlanyo Mensah has opined that the list for deputy ministerial nominees should have been released long ago.

According to him, the delay in the release of the list has slowed down the process of governance in the country.



His comments come after news circulated that the President has released a list of nominees for positions of deputy ministers.



Rev. Dr. Sam Worlanyo Mensah in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show noted: “It’s good news that we having these deputies but I believe that time is far spent and we should have had all these long ago because we have limited time for governance and already the fourth month is ending and by now, we should have a full set of Government running. So, I believe that those in the realms of affairs must speed up activities quickly so that we will able to have the Government ruling”.



He expressed confidence that so far, the people who have been selected to occupy the ministerial positions are qualified for these roles. He, however, cautioned that these ministers must be self-disciplined “as far as the finances of the state is concerned”.

On Monday, 19th April 2021, it was reported that President Nana Addo will be naming his last batch of ministerial appointments and deputy ministerial list this week to complete the formation of his second-term Government.



Sources indicate that the Finance, Trade and Industry, as well as the Energy ministries, will have three Deputy Ministers.



Some of the names expected to be on the list include Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen, John Kumah, Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Okyere Baafi, Herbert Krapa, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Amin Adam and Owuraku Aidoo