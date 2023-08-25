Arrears clearance will be systematic and spread over time - Amin Adam assures road contractors

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State responsible for Finance

The Minister of State in charge at the Finance Ministry, Dr Amin Adam, has said government has developed an arrears clearance plan to settle payment owed to road contractors for work done.

According to him, the plan forms part of conditions set by the International Monetary Fund in Ghana’s first review under the current bailout programme.



“The plan is a commitment to clear the arrears over a number of years and contractors must be assured that government will remain committed over that period to clear arrears owed them”



“These arrears have been accumulated over several years and if even if a contractor has worked on a project 10 years ago, they are still entitled to be paid and so we should be fair to all that owe and for example if we are negotiating our debts, it is because we want to be able to honor these obligations and arrears side which is also important to find a way to pay them”.



Dr Amin Adam made this known during an interview on Joy News’ PM Express Business edition on August 24, 2023.

The Association of Road Contractors Ghana have demanded an immediate settlement of GH¢5.9 billion debt owed its members by the Akufo-Addo government.



According to them, payment of arrears must be made in order to prevent their companies from shutting down and allowing them to pay their creditors.



MA/NOQ



