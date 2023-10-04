Arrest BoG Governor over alleged financial mismanagement - Fohad Agbenadzi

Some protesters

Source: Derek Tagoe, Contributor

The Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Fohad Agbenadzi, has demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison on charges of causing financial loss to the state.

Mr Agbenadzi made this call during the #OccupyBoG demonstration held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.



Addressing the media, Mr. Agbenadzi said there has been gross mismanagement of the central bank under the leadership of Dr. Ernest Addison.



He also criticized the lack of transparency and accountability in the bank's operations, highlighting the printing of money without parliamentary approval as a significant issue.



"We are deeply disturbed by reports of the unlawful printing of fresh notes by the Bank of Ghana, amounting to a staggering 22 billion Ghana cedis. This act not only violates the trust placed in the institution but also poses a severe threat to our nation's economic stability and integrity," he expressed.



This follows last year's reports, which alleged that the Bank of Ghana had printed GH¢22 billion in fresh notes to support government's budget without obtaining parliamentary approval.

This, coupled with the lack of transparency surrounding the transaction amidst economic challenges sparked public outcry.



Agbenadzi further bemoaned the fact that the Bank of Ghana reported a loss in its latest financial statement, and criticized their determination to spend over $300 million on constructing a new headquarters, viewing it as evidence that Dr. Addison and his Deputies are causing harm to the nation's finances.



He emphasized, "The actions of the Bank of Ghana have resulted in significant financial losses to the state. Such losses directly affect the welfare and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, and we demand a thorough investigation into these financial discrepancies."



Reiterating his call for Dr. Addison's arrest and prosecution, he urged the



"It is imperative that Dr. Addison resigns honorably or is sacked by the President. He must be investigated for all his actions," he added.

The #OccupyBoG protest, led by the Minority Group in parliament and supported by other political parties, is demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor over allegations of mismanagement and deliberate financial loss to the state.



The organizers have announced that the protests will continue until Dr. Ernest Addison resigns.



