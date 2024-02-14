Artisanal producers to have direct access to cocoa beans to reduce chocolate prices – Cocobod

File photo

In an effort to reduce the price of chocolate and cocoa products in the country, Ghana Cocobod is facilitating direct access for artisanal chocolate producers to cocoa beans.

This move eliminates the need for artisanal chocolate producers to go through middlemen to acquire cocoa beans, a process that was previously cumbersome and inefficient.



David Oduro Asare, a Senior Public Affairs Officer at Cocobod, disclosed this during an interview on the Class Morning Show with host Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang on Tuesday, 13th February 2024.



Speaking ahead of Chocolate Day marked on the 14th day of February each year in the country, he highlighted that in the past, artisanal chocolate producers had to rely on larger cocoa processing companies like the Cocoa Processing Company for access to cocoa beans, which posed challenges. However, with this new initiative, artisanal chocolate producers will now have direct access to cocoa beans from Cocobod.



Mr Asare explained the significance of this change, stating that it would enable artisanal chocolate producers to reduce their production costs, leading to a decrease in prices of chocolate products.



He emphasised that Cocobod is committed to providing support to artisanal producers, even if they can only afford a small quantity of cocoa beans, without the need for middlemen.

Regarding the health benefits of consuming cocoa products, Mr Asare highlighted various advantages, including the presence of polyphenols, flavonols, and antioxidants in cocoa. He mentioned that cocoa contributes to overall health, from nourishing hair with cocoa butter to promoting cardiovascular health by improving blood flow.



While clarifying that cocoa is not a medicine, he stressed its role as a preventative product that can be consumed regularly to strengthen the immune system and promote general well-being.



Emmanuel Boampong Gyan, another Senior Public Affairs Officer at Cocobod, reiterated the organisation's goal of making cocoa a staple in every household.



He noted the cognitive benefits of cocoa consumption and expressed Cocobod's commitment to working directly with local chocolate producers to make cocoa products more affordable for consumers.



Mr Gyan envisioned a future where families incorporate cocoa into their daily routines, whether through a cup of cocoa or a bar of chocolate a day, to reap its numerous benefits.