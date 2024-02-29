Asenso-Boakye inspects Tema Motorway project, pushes for October 2024 completion

Asenso-Boakye touring the Tema Motorway Phase 2 project

Source: Ministry of Roads and Highways

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has visited the Tema Motorway to inspect the progress of works currently ongoing on the Phase 2 of the project, where he charged the contractor to work towards an early completion by October 2024.

The project, which seeks to reduce the heavy vehicular traffic on the Tema Motorway, is progressing smoothly and was originally scheduled for completion by December 2024.



“According to the contractor, the project will be ready for commissioning by December this year, but I have tasked them to work around the clock for an early completion, possible by October, which has been well received by the contractor.



“I am happy to see at first-hand the rate of progress that is currently happening here. Since I assumed office about a week ago, this is my first outdoor inspection and I decided to visit this particular project because of the obvious benefit it brings to motorists using the road, and many of our people,” he added.



Francis Asenso-Boakye also indicated the readiness of the government to ensure the smooth completion of the project within time.



“Yesterday, I had the opportunity of meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, His Excellency Mochizuki Hisanobu, in my office and I can confirm that all outstanding matters related to tax exemptions have been dealt with,” he said.

Background of the Tema Motorway project:



The "Project for the Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase 2" was initiated in response to traffic congestion issues at the five-legged Tema intersection, where Accra and Tema Port traffic intersected during peak hours.



Following a Preparatory Survey by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, Phase 1 converted the roundabout into a two-tier intersection and was completed ahead of schedule in June 2020.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned phase 1 in June 2020 in a brief ceremony.



The Phase 2 of the project, currently ongoing, involves constructing a third-tier flyover to separate through and left-turning traffic, funded by a Japanese grant of $27 million.

With a contract duration of 28 months, Phase 2 commenced in July 2022 and is originally expected to conclude by December 2024.



The project aims to enhance urban mobility, logistics, and trade integration in the Greater Accra Region and the ECOWAS sub-region.







