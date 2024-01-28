Ashesi graduate wins US$25,000 from random X poll by American YouTuber

File photo of US dollar notes

A Ghanaian lady was one of 10 lucky winners in a random online poll by a major influencer on X (formerly Twitter).

Princess Asante will receive US$25,000 from the influencer, Mr. Beast; whose video on the platform had earned him over US$250,000 according to platform monetization rules.



The rule for the draw as posted by Mr. Beast on on January 22 read: "I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours."



On January 26, he posted 10 Twitter accounts that included one of crazy for Christ (@princess_asante).



According to GhanaWeb checks, Princess Asante's followers on X shot up from 200 to over a 1000 after the announcement, she has since locked her account.



Some X users are also reporting that she is logging out of a number of her known social media accounts, claims that GhanaWeb is still verifying.

Our checks also show that she is a graduate of Ashesi University.



See relevant tweets by Mr. Beast





This is now the most reposted post in history ???? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 25, 2024

