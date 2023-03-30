Atuabo Gas processing plant shut down for 14 days

File photo of gas plant

The Ministry of Energy has disclosed that the Ghana Gas Company Limited on March 25, 2023, commenced a maintenance programme at its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant which is expected to last for a period of 14 days.

The programme when completed, according to the Ministry, will ensure the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure.



The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers.



In the circumstances, the Ministry in a statement said the Electricity Company of Ghana will shortly release a schedule to this effect.

In order to manage the impact of the shutdown, it said government is procuring additional gas from Nigeria, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO) to complement available domestic gas for power generation.



“Consistent with the ‘Dum Siesie’ programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise is mitigated,” the statement added.