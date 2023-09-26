Australia committed to protection of West African mining industry – High Commissioner

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana has restated the commitment of the Australian government to the provision of security in the West African mining industry, explaining that the government has made some substantial investments in ensuring that mining firms in the sub-region enjoy the safest and conducive environment to undertake their operations.

The commitment of the Australian government, Berenice Owen-Jones said, can be seen in the investment of $8 million in counter-terrorism programming in Africa.



In a speech delivered at the opening day of the third edition of the West Africa Mining Security (WAMS) Conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Berenice Owen-Jones indicated the concern of her country over rising activities of terrorism in the sub-region.



She also disclosed that Australian companies operating in the sub-region were losing heads over the spike in coup and political instability in the sub-region.



She assured that Australia will not leave the sub-region to deal with the security issues alone and will commit resources to ensure that industries and the general public enjoy some peace and stability needed for the development of the countries.



The Australian government also funds several programs to help support regional countries as they face significant and increasing pressure from the spread of terrorism and jihadist violence in its immediate region.

"We have invested over $8 million in counter-terrorism programming in Africa, including the International Counter-Terrorism Academy in Cote d’Ivoire to research and deliver courses on terrorism threats in Africa ($5.2 million since 2021)," she said.



“We are funding Ghana’s West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism to deliver a grass-roots program aimed at preventing violent extremism in northern Ghana, in communities where there is mining. We are supporting improved livelihoods to maintain stability across the Sahel through a $2.6 million investment in WFP’s Integrated Resilience to the Sahel Programme."



“We also have a small grants program, working to develop tangible benefits at the community level, including in empowering women and youth and, in some regions, countering violent extremism; and through the Australia Awards program, capacity-building and knowledge sharing, including in the mining sector.,” she said.



Dr Victoria Sam-Abaidoo, Director of Intelligence Analysis at the Ministry of National Security who delivered a speech on behalf the ministry said that security in the mining sector should be a priority for all countries in the sub-region.



“We must consider the delicate balance between economic development and the wellbeing of the people who call mining communities their home,” she said, and rallied mining companies to invest in the communities in which they operate."

The West Africa Mining Security (WAMS) Conference brought together analysts, security practitioners, subject matter experts, and the mining industry to discuss regional security trends and operational challenges.



The conference aimed at providing an opportunity for mine management and security professionals to share current assessments of risks and best practice risk mitigation strategies.



