Australian Ghanaian Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched in Accra

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana and KT Hammond

Berenice Owen-Jones, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana has emphasized the need for an expansion and diversification of the investment and economic relations between her country and Ghana.

According to her, while Australia holds significant trade interest in Ghana which is manifested in Ghana’s position as the fifth trading partner of Australia in sub-Saharan Africa, the investment interest has mainly been limited to the mining sector.



She, therefore, holds firmly that the time has come for the two nations to explore opportunities and advance other areas of the Ghanaian economy which remain untapped to the Australian investment public.



It is on the back of this record, that Berenice Owen-Jones believes that the Australian Ghanaian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AGCCI) which she launched on Thursday, November 30, 2023, has come in handy as the facilitator of trade and investment between Australia and Ghana.



Addressing a gathering of Ghanaian and Australian investors at the launch, Berenice Owen-Jones, Australia as a member of the Group of 20 (G20) has significant business and investment offerings in areas such as agriculture, finance, and education, among others.



“In Ghana, Australian companies play significant roles in the development of Ghana’s extractive sector. Most Australian companies are in Ghana as well as other high-end engineering sectors.



“There is clearly the need for Australian companies in Ghana and Ghanaian companies in Australia to take greater advantage of the opportunities in other sectors. This is where I hope the AGCCI will make a difference,” she said.

On his part, the Minister of Trade and Industries, Kobina Tahir Hammond (KT Hammond) described as special the bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the need for the strengthening of the relationship.



KT Hammond stated that the trade numbers between the two countries do not reflect the strong mutual and diplomatic relations they share and that the AGCCI has its job cut out as the premier platform for the facilitation of trade and investment between the two countries.



KT Hammond welcomed the AGCCI, assuring it of the utmost support of the ministry, promising the Australian companies of the government’s resolve to providing a conducive environment for them to thrive in the country.



The President of AGCCI detailed the personal experience that resulted in the birth of AGCCI and promised to ensure the success of the chamber.







EK