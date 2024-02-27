Automated premix dispensers to be installed by September - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

By September this year, the remaining automated fuel dispensers will be installed to optimize the distribution of this essential product for fisherfolk, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

According to him, in 2023, government completed the installation of 50 automated premix fuel dispensers to help address fuel smuggling and hoarding.



This was out of the initial 300 automated dispensers government wanted to roll out across the country.



Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, while delivering the State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo said, "Mr Speaker, to help address the incidence of premix fuel diversion and hoarding, government, last year, completed the installation of fifty (50) out of the three hundred (300) premix fuel automated dispensers."



"My expectation is that the remaining automated dispensers will be installed by September this year, to help optimise the distribution of premix fuel," President Akufo-Addo announced.



He stated that government will continue to take decisive actions, such as the closed season to help safeguard the ocean’s capacity to regenerate and to continue to deliver substantial economic, environmental, and social value for our development.



President Akufo-Addo also noted that government has completed the construction of 12 coastal fish landing sites at Axim and Dixcove, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Beraku, GomoaFeteh, Otuam, Mfantseman, Teshie, Osu and Keta.

