Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana reveals an increase in importation of salvaged cars

The development comes over uncertainties plaguing importers over the Customs Amendment Act, 2020

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana has made known there has been a spike in the importation of salvaged vehicles, also known as second-hand cars.

The development comes over uncertainties plaguing importers over the Customs Amendment Act, 2020 which will see its implementation in 2021 should the governing New Patriotic Party be given the nod to rule.



General Secretary of the Automobile Dealers Union, Clifford Ansu told Citi Business News that the spike in importation is meant to stock up vehicles prior to the implementation of the Amended Act.



“People fear that when the implementation starts, they can no longer bring some cars. So, whatever they have now they try to bring them in. But that obviously can’t end your situation, because after you bring the cars in 2020, you will still have to import cars in 2021 and beyond. If you go to the ports, Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) will confirm to you that the number has gone up,” he explained.

Parliament had earlier granted approval for passage of the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that bans the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles into Ghana



The Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) to provide incentives for automotive manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Programme (GAMDP).



The bill will further prohibit the importation of salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years of age into the country.