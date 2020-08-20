Business News

Aviation Minister inspects Tamale Airport phase 2 project

Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister for Aviation, has reiterated that there were no plans from government to engage any company or companies for the purported sale or hire of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and its ancillary institutions.

The Minister who emphasised government’s position on the speculation of sale of GACL in Tamale, was there to inspect progress of work at the ongoing Tamale Airport expansion phase two project in the Northern Region.



Mr Adda assured the employees of GACL, saying “government has no plans to sale or privatise the GACL and all other institutions under the sector, so I urge all staff to remain calm as nobody would be laid off from their work”.



The Airport expansion project, which is expected to be complete in 30 months, would give a facelift to the Tamale airport to gain international status.



In August 2019, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for commencement of work on the phase two of the Tamale Airport Project.

Briefing journalists after the inspection of the project, Mr Adda expressed satisfaction at work done so far, and said when completed the airport would enhance economic activities in Sub-Saharan Africa.



He said government was investing enough resources to expand the airport to accommodate the services needed to make Ghana an aviation hub in the West Africa sub region.



The Minster explained that the expansion of the airport would have a Hajj and other auxiliary facilities, which he added, would help to ease the difficulties pilgrims go through during their travels to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.



The Aviation Minister was accompanied by Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, some officials from the Aviation Ministry and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

