Business News

Aviation Minister revokes directive to ban clearing of cargos without manifests, way bills

File photo

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has written to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announcing his decision to revoke a directive banning the clearing of goods that arrive at the ports without cargo manifest and air waybills.

According to the Minister, the decision to ban such cargoes should be done in consultation with key stakeholders in the sector, especially when the practice has been going on for years in the full glare of the GCAA and other service providers.



“It is also to be noted that the timing of the Directive is not appropriate as the sector is already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this would further exacerbate the problems faced by the airline industry, especially as many of the imported products involved are PPEs to support the Government's fight to contain the pandemic,” Mr Adda said in a letter addressed to Acting Director-General of the GCAA.



The Minister stressed that by copy of this letter, all stakeholders are to take note of the revocation and comply accordingly.

“The affected airlines are also encouraged to expedite the delivery of the backlog of cargo being held back in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and other countries to avoid unnecessary cost to importers,” the letter concluded.





