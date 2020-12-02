Awutu Senya West gets cylinder factory udner 1D1F Program

The factory operating in the Oshimpo areas is expected to create 150 direct jobs

The Awutu Senya West Constituency has become one of the newest areas in the country to benefit from the Akufo-Addo government’s One District One Factory industralisation policy.

APPEB Cylinder is a Liquefied Petroleum Gas Cylinder manufacturing company that has just started operations in the Oshimpo areas within the Awutu Senya West Constituency.



Having successfully gone through test production phase, the yet to be officially commission factory currently produces around 1,000 units of cylinders and is projected to produce 3,000 units by June 2021 when production is expected to hit full throttle.



The factory is estimated to create 150 direct jobs whiles it is also expected to cause the creation of other jobs in the local economy of Awutu Senya.



The One District One Factory Policy was introduced by the Akufo-Addo led government when it assumed power in January 2017, to facilitate the establishment new factories and revitalization of old existing factories across the 275 constituencies in the country.



Through the facilitation of the 1D1F Secretariat, APPEB Cylinders is set to receive a US$5 million facility from the Ghana Commercial Bank to boost its production and marketing efforts.

The establishment of APPEB is said to have been made possible through the instrumental efforts of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Nenyi George Andah supported by the District Chief Executive for the area, Stephen Kwame Quaye.



George Andah who is seeking a second term in the 2020 December polls as Member of Parliament continues to be driving force in attracting development to the constituency.



In his first four years as MP for the area, he is credited with various developmental projects in the constituency covering the areas of education, health, infrastructure and others.



