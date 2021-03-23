BGL to expand service delivery in mining sector

File photo of a mining site

Beniwise Ghana Limited (BGL), a contract mining company, says it is confident that an award as the best performer in contract mining would enable it to attract new business opportunities from top mining companies.

"Over the years, we have built a solid reputation with some of the top mining companies in Ghana such as AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Ltd. (AAIL), Goldfields Ghana Ltd. (GFGL) and Golden Star Wassa Ltd. (GSWL) as a reliable contract mining partner. So we are confident that this reputation will attract new business opportunities from other top mining companies."



Speaking on the organisation's business outlook for the year, the Project Engineer in charge of Contracts, Monitoring and Evaluation at Beniwise Ghana Limited, Mr Jamal A. N Saleh, said the company planned to expand its service delivery in the mining sector.



The company won the "Best Performer in Contract Mining" at the 6th Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) for the year 2019, which was held in December 2020.



"Additionally, we will work towards consolidating the performance that led to our selection for the award. We will enhance our processes in Load & Haul, Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) management, Rehabilitation & Revegetation of Waste Dumps, Reclamation & Demolition of abandoned working sites and Rom Pad Management Services.



We are also committed to further explore and venture into areas such as Drilling & Blasting, Exploration Drilling, Grade Controlling among others to win more awards in the years to come," he indicated.

Mr Saleh attributed the organisation's success to its skilled and committed staff.



He noted that staff welfare, especially the emergency preparedness and response plan in the face of COVID-19, has been and will continue to be a top priority to enable staff continue to give off their best consistently.



"The company is committed to remain compliant by further investing in all Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as prescribed by the government, which is being spearheaded by the industry players to ensure staff safety. This is because central to our work is maintaining our good safety standards as depicted by our safety statistics. By this, we strive to avoid injury and damage to personnel and plant," he said.



Beniwise has a track record in energy conservation, environmental responsibility and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



The company has processes that allow it to ensure environmental responsibility and safeguard the interest of its host communities.

Waste is segregated, per AAIL policy, while Hydrocarbons and other waste and harmful by-products of various processes are prevented from entering into water bodies in their community.



As part of their CSR initiatives, the Company has employed 32 people from their host community and trained them in their line of business, under their value-driven and sustainable mining focus.



Mr Saleh lauded AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Goldfields Ghana Limited, management and staff of Beniwise for their various roles in the company's success story.



He commended the Chief Executive of Beniwise, Mr Wise Agbey Amudzi, for allowing BGL employees to serve, and dedicated the award to the hard-working staff of BGL, particularly the junior staff.