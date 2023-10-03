BOST would have to justify purchase of 18 iPhones if it is captured in 2022 Audit report - Apaak

BOST

A member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Dr Clement Apaak, has said the management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST), will face the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament over the purchase of 18 iPhones for its top executives.

According to him, BOST will have to provide answers as to why public funds were expended in such a manner.



His comments come at the back of reports that said the company purchased 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max for some top executives to the tune of over GH¢200,000.



“If that turns out to be true, even though we are yet to look at 2022 audit reports when BOST appears before the Public Accounts Committee, answers would have to be provided to justify why public resources should be expended to buy iPhones for a certain group staff at BOST,” he was quoted by 3news.



Dr. Apaak noted that in the event that BOST is guilty of misappropriation, the management will be made to refund the monies.



He said: “There are instances where the Committee may direct that because such a purchase was not in the public interest or the interest of the institution or the purchase was not something that was planned and executed to enhance the work of the institution, then those who superintended over that could be asked to refund the total cost of the iPhones and perhaps even pay an interest on it because we now the time value of money.”

BOST earlier admitted in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications and External Affairs Department that the phones were indeed bought at GH¢285,412.16 and not GH¢28,541,261.00 as posted in its report.



The statement added that the Auditor-General vetted the decision and did not question it.



