Bad weather forced Accra-Kumasi flight to land in Abidjan - PassionAir explains

PassionAir flight OP152 landed in Abidjan instead of Kumasi Airport

PassionAir, a domestic airline operating in Ghana, says their flight OP152 which departed from Accra for Kumasi on April 17, 2021, landed at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport due to deteriorating weather conditions at the Kumasi airport.

According to the company, the diversion was necessary as it was in Abidjan that the weather permitted a safe landing and “the safety of our passengers, crew and equipment is paramount.”



The company added in a statement copied to GhanaWeb that, “Passengers were provided with refreshments on the ground and the flight departed Abidjan at 11.20pm when the weather had improved en-route to Accra.



“Hotel arrangements were made for passengers who required it, while others opted to spend the night in their own homes.

The statement read further, “All PassionAir flights operate with the highest safety standards, conforming with strict, laid down GCAA regulations.”



Read below the full statement:



