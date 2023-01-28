Ban on second-hand appliances: Energy Commission’s statement full of 'lies' - Dealers

File Photo

Lawrence Adutwum, vice president of the Concerned Second-Hand Dealers Association has accused the Energy Commission of spewing lies in its statement.

This is in line with the decision of the Concerned Second Hand Dealer Association to protest plans by the government to ban the importation of used appliances into the country.



The group has argued that the decision has the tendency to affect their livelihoods, particularly under the current economic situation.



Speaking at a press conference, President of the Association, Asare Daniel, revealed that the ban will take away jobs that feed millions of people, forgetting the contribution of the group to Ghana’s GDP.



“Now that there is economic hardship all over the world, why would one say they are taking away jobs that feed millions of people in this country, forgetting our contribution to Ghana’s GDP?”, Asare Daniel said.



Responding to the second-hand dealers in a statement, the Energy Commission said it had a very productive and conclusive meeting with the National Executives of GUTA, of which they are members, on October 6, 2021.

He added that at the said meeting, the rationale for the ban and the effect of used appliances on the national economy, consumers, the environment, and the appliance market as a whole were explained to them.



But speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Lawrence Adutwum, vice president of the Concerned Second-Hand Dealers Association said the association had an inconclusive meeting with the commission and that the arguments in their statements are lies.



Hubert Zan, Assistant Manager for Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission also reacted to the claims.



He argued that the decision to ban the importation of used appliances is in the best interest of the country.



“We are interested in brand new appliances, and even with that, the appliance should meet the minimum energy performance standard. We will work with the law to ensure that all imported new appliances meet the standard,” he told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive.