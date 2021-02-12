Ban on social gatherings affecting our business – Kasapreko MD

Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei

The Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei has stated that the ban on some public gatherings directed by the President due to COVID-19 in the country is affecting their business.

The company according to its management is surviving due to a strategy it adopted, to produce more hand sanitisers because of its high demand, but unfortunately, the business has not been the same since the outbreak of the global pandemic.



“So it’s not been all rosy for us. We have an issue where, in terms of the restrictions, people are not going out to events, so certainly that will have an effect on our sales although I know people will still drink at home, it’s not as much as when they go to events.”



Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, Mr Adjei said although business had not been all smooth, “I will say that it’s been both good and bad.”



Venturing into the production of sanitisers, he said, the idea was to help support the business as well as the Ghanaian populace.

“At the time there were no sanitisers, people were selling sanitisers at a very ridiculous price,” he said.



The Managing Director, therefore, advised that businesses and workers look beyond challenges and adopt creative means of sustaining businesses amid Covid-19.



“We had the issue when the lockdown was at a stage where nobody is going out, right now logistics is a big challenge for us, trying to get the raw material from Europe, Asia and America are affecting the business due to the pandemic,” he said.