Bank of Ghana hospital to be opened to public in June – Dr Addison

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

• Mr Addison, the Governor of BoG has noted that the hospital will soon be opened to the public

• He said it is only opened to staff, retirees, and pensioners at the moment



• He explained that the hospital is still not opened to the public due to certain factors which he did not mention



Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has stated the Bank of Ghana Hospital is almost ready for use by the general public.



He said measures are being put in place to officially launch it and open it for public use by June 2021.

He said this while responding to questions at the 100th Monetary Policy Committee conference in Accra.



“The Bank of Ghana hospital is almost fully operational and we moved the bank's clinic there so at least for the staffs and pensioners, retirees they are all being looked after at that hospital. I think that we probably have to do some formal launching for the public to know that the hospital is opened and hopefully, we should do that by next month [June],” he said.



In April 2020, the Bank of Ghana released a statement saying that its hospital in Accra will only treat Bank of Ghana staff and some VIPs.



But Mr Addison has indicated that measures are in place to open the place for public use.