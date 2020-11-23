Bank of Ghana keeps policy rate unchanged for a fourth consecutive time

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent for a fourth consecutive time this year.

The decision, according to the central bank is attributed to growth indicators improving and reserve buffers remaining strong.



Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday, November 23, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison explained that economic growth is projected to improve better as earlier projected.



"Since September this, there have been improvements in gold and cocoa exports, despite a decline in oil exports, a lot of the policy measures, both fiscal and economic have helped in bringing stability into the economy," Dr Ernest Addison told journalists.

The decision to maintain the policy rate came after the committee held its regular three-day deliberations from Wednesday, November 18 to Friday, November 20, 2020 to review development of the economy.



