Bank of Ghana receives US$300 million World Bank loan facility

Bank of Ghana Headquarters

The World Bank has released a US$300 million loan facility for Ghana allocated for budgetary support.

According to a Citi News report, the loan was credited to the Bank of Ghana account on Wednesday March 27, 2023.



The facility from the global lender forms part of a series of three disbursements which will go towards crisis response and resilience under the Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation.



The amount is expected to boost the Central Bank’s reserve, address fiscal sustainability and increase private sector development. It will also help slow down the cedi’s depreciation, improve climate resilience and enhance energy sector financial discipline.



Meanwhile, finance minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has assured government’s commitment to stay within the World Bank-supported Development Policy Operations.



He made the remarks on the back of potential increased spending often associated with election years in Ghana.

MA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel