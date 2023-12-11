Bawumia is the only capable hand for a stronger economy – Ofori-Atta

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed strong confidence in the potential turnaround of the Ghanaian economy.

He cited positive economic indicators to support the optimistic outlook, highlighting a significant reduction in inflation from 54% to 35% this year, a modest currency depreciation of about 6%, and a doubling of expected economic growth from 1.5% to approximately 3%.



The finance minister expressed positive anticipation for a better 2024 for Ghanaians.



He, however, recognized the challenges of achieving substantial progress within a four-year term questioning the feasibility of significant accomplishments in a limited time frame and underscores the need for capable leadership, pointing to Vice President Bawumia as a fitting candidate for this role.



Ken Ofori-Atta’s belief is anchored in the idea that sustained hard work will lead to a much stronger economy, with Vice President Bawumia identified as the individual with capable hands to guide the country’s economic trajectory.



“Last year, inflation was 54%, now reduced drastically to 35%. Depreciation of the currency from February to now is about only 6%. We were expecting economic Growth to be 1.5 but has doubled to about 3% so if we continue to work hard I am very sure that we will have a much stronger economy and Bawumia is the only one who can take it forward. I honestly can’t see anybody coming in for four years and having the capacity to be able to take us where we want to go. 2024 will be better for Ghanaians,” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.



The Finance Minister added “I am very sure. I am very confident that the economy will turn around. It is difficult for me to understand how anybody can do much in four years. That is just a reality of the situation and therefore when you have economic challenges the question is, as you believe we have turned the corner and we are moving ahead, I think those able hands are needed and Bawumia should be able to do that,” Ken Ofori-Atta said this in an interview with the media at Kyebi on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

According to the Finance Minister, President Akufo Addo’s score card has been impressive and therefore emphasized the importance of unity within the NPP to secure victory in the upcoming election and break the eight-year cycle.



