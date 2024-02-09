Bawumia must answer his 170 questions to Amissah-Arthur – Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Director of Interparty and CSOs Relations for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has descended on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the economic downturn of the country.

He said the flag bearer and leader of the governing NPP who wants to be elected to power in the 2024 has not proven to Ghanaians that he will be a better manager of the economy when given the nod.



Otokunor who was speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ contended that the promises Bawumia made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 general elections have not been fulfilled because the Vice President knows nothing about the management of a country’s economy.



As the head of Government’s Economic Management Team, he noted that Bawumia had failed woefully to better the lives of Ghanaians as he promised in opposition.



Pointing to the heightening corruption in government, the free fall of the Cedi, high interest rates, high cost of doing business and the numerous taxes slapped on Ghanaians, including COVID-19 taxes, Otokunor described Bawumia as a “pathetic liar” who should not come close to the presidency once President Akufo-Addo is booted out of power.



He said Bawumia, who had failed woefully to manage the economy well, should answer the 170 questions he posed to his predecessor, Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur – John Mahama’s vice– in 2016 about the Econ before Ghanaians can take him seriously.

”Dr Bawumia should answer the 170 questions he posed to the then Vice President, Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur, about the economy,” Otokunor stated.



He said the Ghana cedi has depreciated so much that the cost of doing business has gone up and businesses are suffering, rendering many people poor unlike what Bawumia pledged.



Otokunor further admonished Ghanaians to reject Bawumia and rather vote the flag bearer of the NDC, former President John Mahama, to power since he has always been sincere with the citizens.



According to him, it is Mr Mahama who is passionate about the challenges Ghanaians are faced with and willing to work tirelessly to turn things around.