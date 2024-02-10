Bawumia's proposal to streamline VAT and other taxes is in the right direction for businesses – AGI

President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for proposing to streamline VAT and other taxes to make them more simple and welcoming for business owners to pay.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express show, Dr. Ayim-Darke expressed optimism about the proposal and noted that it is welcoming for businesses while at the same time, raking in more revenues for the state since many more Ghanaians will be captured into the tax net.



‘’This proposal makes us happy because it deals with some fundamental challenges we have complained about over the years. With this decision, businesses can breathe sighs of relief since the burdensome nature of our tax system is worrying us. We welcome this proposal’’ Dr. Ayim-Darke proclaimed.



‘’We have, over the period expressed concern about the VAT and we say in the case of the VAT, the imposition of the VAT structure has cascading effects, and it needs to be streamlined to make businesses competitive’’ he stated.



‘’Bawumia’s ideas and vision are laudable. We are only waiting for the measures he would adopt to implement them. They are feasible and we are happy about that’’ Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke further opined.



‘We shall support Dr. Bawumia to perfect his visions so that we can all benefit from them as business owners’’ the President of AGI further emphasized.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared his vision to the Ghanaian people on Wednesday, 7th February 2024. He promised to do away with a number of taxes and change the course of governance if he is elected president.





