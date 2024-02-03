Bawumia should be ashamed he holds a PhD in economics – NDC

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, has dismissed the economic capabilities of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in steering the country's economy as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC contends that Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), having served as the Head of the Economic Management Team, has demonstrated he brings nothing new to the economic discourse.



Lawyer Twum Barimah, a member of the NDC's Communications team, expressed these concerns about the vice president's economic prowess during his appearance on The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM, hosted by Nana Ama Agyarko on Thursday, February 1, 2023.



He asserted that the upcoming address by the NPP's presidential candidate on February 7 holds little significance.



"What is the Vice President coming to say that we have not seen under his watch as the head of the Economic Management Team?" questioned Barimah.

He suggested Dr Bawumia should be ashamed of holding a PhD in economics, emphasizing that the Vice President cannot distance himself from the economic challenges during his tenure.



Mr Barimah pointed out the devaluation of the cedi against the dollar, highlighting the contrast between the exchange rates when Dr. Bawumia assumed the role and the current situation.



"When Dr Bawumia took over as the head of EMT, the cedi to the dollar was GHS 3.47, and now it is GHS 12 to the dollar.



So what else does Dr Bawumia have to say as the presidential candidate of the NPP?" concluded Barimah.