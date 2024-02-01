Bayport secures MFR's gold certification for client protection excellence

Source: Bayport

Bayport Savings and Loans Plc., has been awarded gold level certification by the MFR Certification Committee for its excellent achievement in client protection.

The gold level certification is the highest level of achievement and signifies that Bayport meets the most rigorous standards of client protection found in the Universal Standards for Social and Environmental Performance Management.



The certification is a testament to Bayport's investment in sound practices that promote transparency, trust and security in its transactions with clients, partners and investors.

"We are greatly excited about this recognition because it pushes us to conduct our business in the best interest of our cherished clients and partners," the company said in a statement.



MFR is a global rating agency specializing in inclusive and sustainable finance. It provides independent assessments, certifications, and high-quality information with the aim of increasing transparency, facilitating investments, and promoting responsible industry practices globally.