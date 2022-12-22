Be alert to avoid buying expired products during festive season - FDA to Ghanaians

FDA logo

Anita Owusu Kuffour, the Eastern Regional Manager for the Food and Drugs Authority, has stated that the region’s food safety campaign is yielding positive results.

The goal of the food safety campaign is to raise consumer awareness about the importance of purchasing quality food from the market.



In an interview with the press, Anita Owusu Kuffor stated that the authority is engaged in public education and sensitization on food safety throughout the region.



She explained that the campaign is a regular exercise undertaken by the FDA to sanitise the market in order to assist consumers in purchasing safer goods.



She warned people not to buy expired products from the market.

Anita Owusu Kuffour advised buyers to inspect canned and sealed foods at the market before purchasing them.



She advised buyers to not only consider the price of the products but also to take their time and examine them to ensure they do not purchase expired products that could harm them.



She also emphasised the importance of buyers purchasing products in quantities that they can consume in order to keep the products from expiring.