Be blunt - Pianim to resource persons to speak at Media General’s 4th Economic dialogue

Economist, Mr Kwame Pianim

An economist, Mr Kwame Pianim has urged resource persons who will be speaking at Media General’s 4th Economic dialogue event which is meant for policy analysts to take stock of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the local economy, to be bold and touch on the realities.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Etornam Sey, he urged the speakers to paint the true picture of the economic situation in the country.



Key speakers at the forum which will take place on Thursday, April 1 will include Professor Peter Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, CEO of mPedigree Mr Bright Simons, former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, Mr Wemkele Mene Secretary-General at Africa Free Continental Trade Area (AfCfTA) and Razia Khan Head of Research Africa and the Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank.



The event is on the theme: “Ghana’s Recovery path in 2021 Balancing Fiscal Consolidation with Growth Policies.”



General Manager for News at Media General, Sedem Ofori said “This public forum forms part of MG News’ efforts at stimulating a fact-based, open discussion about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghana.



Bright Simons Has a New Theory of How to Survive as a Business or Country in a Crazy New World DECEMBER 9, 2019

“We want to take stock of the impact of the disease on the economy, and court ideas from industry, academia and managers of the economy for solutions.”



He added “You will recall that MG News led the way on discussions about the disease in February last year when it pioneered an expert panel discussion on the disease with a public forum on the theme ‘Emerging infectious Diseases and Their Effects on Public Health Management in Ghana’.



“This was about a month before the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country. And, in the period following that we held a National Roundtable discussion on containment, treatment and surveillance on COVID-19.



“At the moment the country is confronted with staggering numbers of unemployment, widespread debt default by small businesses and steep declines in revenue mobilization by government. The 2021 budget has introduced a plethora of taxes as part of the solution but is that the way to go?”