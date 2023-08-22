Be decorous about commentary on Central Bank issues – Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako is the Spokesperson to the Vice President

The Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, has charged Ghanaians to be circumspect about the commentaries run about the Central Bank.

According to him, issues surrounding the Bank of Ghana should be tackled properly in order to avoid creating an image that puts the institution in jeopardy.



He said, “Much as I agree that Ghanaians, in general, should show interest in issues at the central bank just as they do with issues of government, we ought to be measured. Most of the time when we are running commentaries on central bank decisions and certain actions they take because if we are not careful and don’t put issues into proper perspective and have a proper appreciation of the matter, we may run commentaries out of political sensationalism and end up putting our central bank, which is the lender of last resort to the government, in a position that creates the image in the minds of people that will become difficult to redeem.”



The Bank of Ghana has been in the news lately after the bank recorded losses of GH¢60.8 billion in 2022.



Also, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, explained the issues surrounding the building of a new head office.



According to him, after various stages of evaluation and submission of the contract details the building was valued at $121,078,517.94.

He said: “The PPA by a letter dated 29th January 2020 conveyed the Board’s approval to the Bank of Ghana. This approval to use the shortlisted contractors for the Restricted Tender also revised downward the estimated cost of the project from USD100,857,942.48 to USD81,882,640.00 without any justification.”



