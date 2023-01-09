Be entrepreneurial in your endeavours - Deputy Trade Minister to CLOGSAG members

Michael Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

Source: GNA

Michael Okyere Baafi, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, has charged members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to go beyond their academic qualification and venture into entrepreneurship to create wealth.

The rapid pace of globalistion required a dynamic and innovative skilled labour force who were results-oriented and ready to offer solutions to the current challenges confronting mankind, he said.



“The current economic trends we are seeing require critical thinkers and innovative people to survive. Individuals with low adaptability may struggle to catch up with the evolving trends,” Mr Baafi said at the 14h Quadrennial Congress of CLOGSAG in Cape Coast on Saturday.



He was speaking on the theme: “Introducing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises as an Avenue for Self-sufficiency.”



Many people failed in life because they could not muster the courage to take risks to test an idea or a business plan they had, he noted.



“I urge you today to be bold in putting your dreams and aspirations into practice to make them a reality,” Mr Baafi said

“What many budding entrepreneurs lack is their ability to allow themselves to be mentored, particularly when they start making some strides, but we must remember that it is in the multitude of counsellors that one can find wisdom.”



“Listen, pay attention to what other people think about your goals and also make room for criticisms.”



On capital, the Deputy Trade and Industry Minister said setting up a business was not all about capital, but having a solid idea, which was demand-driven, would attract business-minded people to buy into it and make things happen.



The Government’s preoccupation had been to put in place programmes and policies geared towards building the most business-friendly economy in Africa as a magnet for investment.



“It is in this regard that the government is working hard to put measures in place to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the business environment.”

Mr Baafi said the Government was determined to work with Ghanaians to improve on the economic conditions to ensure that young people embraced the opportunities and worked to make the best for themselves and the country in general.



The Ministry and the Ghana Enterprises Agency among others are supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises with resources to ensure business resilience for economic transformation.



The main objective is to rebuild industries and the business ecosystem to strengthen the economy and deal with unforeseen shocks or challenges in the future.