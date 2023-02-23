Be more innovative to expand operations - Entrepreneurs advised

Director of Programmes and Partnerships at the British Council, Solomon Domayen Antumwini, has urged entrepreneurs to be more innovative in their quest to expand their businesses.
According to him, his outfit would devise various strategies to support entrepreneurs with skills to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.
Speaking to Joy Business at the Innovation for African Universities Programme at the Accra Technical University, he said innovative entrepreneurs could promote growth, facilitate the competitiveness of an organisation and help generate profit.
According to him, implementing innovative ideas could help a business become successful.
“We are doing this project to support these young ones to understand the importance of being innovative as an entrepreneur. This is key to their growth and expansion,” he said.
The project is designed to support the development of Africa – UK University Partnerships that build institutional capacity for engagement in entrepreneurship and innovative ecosystems in selected African countries.
The overarching programme objective is to strengthen the capacity of universities and increase their capabilities to participate and provide meaningful contributions as key players within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.