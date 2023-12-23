Be tenacious - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urges startup entrepreneurs

Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Source: Ghana Startup Network

The Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged Startups and Young Entrepreneurs to be tenacious in their business operations.

Addressing the Summit at the Ghana Startup Week 2023, on Thursday, 14th December, at Accra Digital Center, the Minister, who doubles as the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, charged the youth and startup entrepreneurs to be very focused on building their brands while assuring them that Government will do all it takes to support their businesses to scale globally.



He committed to assisting the Association of Ghana Startups and other ecosystem players working on the Ghana Startup Bill every step of the way to the passage of the bill into an Act.



The Startup Week organized by the Association of Ghana Startups with support from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program, National Youth Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, Venture Capital Trust Fund, and International Trade Center, among other key players saw over 400 Startups participating in the 3 days event, including the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards which recognized and celebrated 100 outstanding Startups.



The event aimed to bring together key players in the startup ecosystem, fostering discussions, and providing insights to propel the Ghanaian startup landscape to new heights.



Speakers at the event, including the President of the Association of Ghana Startups, Solomon Adjei, Deputy CEO of NEIP, Md. Abigal Swad Laryea, Mr. Nashiru Salifu from MESTI, Solomon Twum of Reach for Change, Josiah Eyison from Ghana Hubs Network, Frank Ansong from Ghana Digital Centers Ltd, David Ofori from NEIP among a host of others discussed key topics such as the Role of National Agencies in Fueling Youthful Startup Innovations for Ghana's Future Prosperity, as well as the Ghana Startup and Innovation Act being a Catalyst to Drive Startups to Scale Globally.



The speakers shed light on the Startup Bill, defining it as a crucial legal document aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in Ghana. If passed, the bill is expected to provide startups with access to markets, infrastructure, funding, ease of business registrations and certifications, and tax incentives, among others Startups such as Valeria Labi of Wahu Mobility and Awurabena Agyeman of Wear Ghana were on the spot as they presented their successful entrepreneurial journeys to inspire and motivate the youth.

Wrapping up the speaking sessions was a representative from the AfCFTA Secretariate, Ms. Gonaya who did an excellent presentation on how the tech startups can leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area to scale their businesses beyond borders.



One of the key highlights of the day was the interactive nature of the discussion which allowed attendees to address questions directly to the speakers, based on the agencies they represented. A crucial concern raised during the discussion was the issue of funding for startups.



Madam Abigal Swad Laryea addressed this by emphasizing the need for startup founders to proactively apply for funds, and understand the specific requirements for each application. She advised founders to share their experiences when awarded funds, contributing to transparency and trust in the process.



The Ghana Startup Week proved to be a rich source of insights and inspiration for participants. The diverse presentations from experts offered a well-rounded view of the challenges and opportunities within the startup ecosystem. The event successfully fostered a sense of community and collaboration among attendees, reinforcing the commitment to nurturing and advancing the Ghanaian startup landscape.



