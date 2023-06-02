26
Menu
Business

Bear with us, ability to pay your bonds a struggle – MoF begs pensioners

Abena Osei Asare Addressing The Pensioner Bondholders Abena Osei Asare addressing the pensioners

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare has said the government's failure to meet coupon deadlines for pensioner bondholders is not on purpose.

"We don't intentionally stop them [payment], sometimes it's difficult, it is the ability to pay and, so, when it is not there, it becomes a challenge, but we also have to communicate that to you", she told the picketing pensioners on Thursday, 1 June 2023.

The pensioners resumed their picketing after the government, once again, failed to honour its side of the bargain regarding the deadlines for coupon payment.

Explaining issues to the seniors who defied the morning rains to picket the ministry, the deputy minister said, "so, for now, our focus should be on the five outstanding [coupons], and then we talk about how we will manage the principal payment".

"I sincerely appreciate where you are coming from", she empathised, noting: "This has never happened when coupons are ready for payment and the government is struggling to pay, but currently, we all know the circumstances we find ourselves in, so, I will plead with you; so, let's sit and clear, and then we will see the way forward".

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: