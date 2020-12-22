Benchmark Index closes slightly ahead due to MTN Ghana

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed the session 6.24 points (+0.33%) higher at 1,893.10 with a -16.13% year-to-date return as a result of an upward price movement in MTN Ghana (+1.61%) while the market capitalization increased by 0.12% to close at GH¢53.87 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at yesterday’s level of 1,716.01 with a year-to-date return of -15.03%.



Unilever Ghana (-9.99%) dragged the SAS Manufacturing Index downward by 88.04 points (-4.92%) to close at 1,701.33 with a -51.13% year-to-date return.

Trading activity weakened as 8,258,109 shares valued at GH¢5,339,737 changed hands from 11,426,370 shares valued at GH¢11,886,361 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 93.36% of the total volume traded and 90.58% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

