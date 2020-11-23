Benchmark Index closes trading week slightly ahead due to Fan Milk

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed the week 0.11 points (+0.01%) higher at 1,821.83 with a -19.29% year-to-date return on the back of Fan Milk (+0.93%) while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at last week’s level of 1,623.59 with a -19.63% year-to-date return.



Fan Milk (+0.93%) inched the SAS Manufacturing Index upward by 1.78 points (+0.10%) to close at 1,836.47 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.

Trading activity weakened as 15,140,231 shares valued at GH¢11,421,834 changed hands from 61,301,612 shares valued GH¢40,971,814 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 92.76% of the total volume traded and 74.82% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

