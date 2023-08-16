Beneficiaries of garment and textile module will be selected based on merit, not political affiliations - YEA

File photo

Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, has said beneficiaries of the garment and textile module will be recruited on merit.

He stressed that no one be selected based on political affiliations but persons with the requisite skills, will be given the job opportunity.



Speaking on Asaase Breakfast Show, he said, this job creation for the youth will improve their lives and contribute to the growth of the economy.



“It is not the creation of jobs for political parties. It is the creation of jobs for young people in this country and the overall effect is how you can improve upon your lives; how you can contribute significantly to the growth of this country," Alhaji Bashiru stated.



He added that, “I think that at this point in time, this is skills training and I can state emphatically without mincing words that under no circumstances will someone be considered because of party affiliations.”



This module rolled out comes after the garments and apparel industry collaborated with the Youth Employment Agency to train prospective unemployed youth to acquire the relevant skills to become professional tailors and dressmakers.



