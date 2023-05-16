Better management of migration will boost development - German Ambassador

Daniel Krull, The German Ambassador to Ghana

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has noted that well-managed migration can contribute to development of the country’s economy, hence setting up the Ghanaian-European Centre (GEC).

According to him, the demand by industries in Europe for skilled workers is on the rise, and this presents an opportunity for ambitious young Ghanaians to gain valuable experience abroad. He added that this will help transfer knowledge across the economy, and hence contribute to the development of Ghana as a whole.



“Professionally managed migration can be a booster for economic development. With the new approach of the centre, we are trying to unlock the potential of regular labour migration,” he said during the launch of European Union-Germany-Ghana joint action on jobs, migration and development in Accra. The initiative aims at contributing to development-oriented management of migration by bridging the existing information gaps.



Commenting on the development, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly said: “Today, we are leveraging team Europe toward the common cause of creating jobs, supporting safe and regular migration, and promoting development in Ghana. This is a priority for the EU at global level, and particularly in its partnerships with African states. In Ghana, we are supporting over 100 000 young jobseekers with skills development and education. Through this project, we are stepping up our engagement to grasp the opportunities offered by migration and mobility to boost economic growth and development”.



The project will be implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in cooperation with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations. It will strengthen national, regional and local capacity to promote employment and leverage the development potential of migration through regular migration, diaspora engagement and reintegration.



“The importance of this joint action cannot be overemphasized, since it complements government’s efforts for an all-inclusive approach to decent jobs, migration management and development. Today’s event asserts the EU and Germany’s readiness to support the socio-economic growth and development of Ghana,” said Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

The launch forms part of activities to mark the 2023 ‘European Year of Skills’ which seeks to boost employability of the teeming youth, particularly to help prevent irregular migration.



The Ghanaian-European Centre (GEC) for jobs, migration and development will host this joint action between the EU and Germany. The Centre, formerly referred to as the Ghanaian-German Centre, is an initiative of the German government.



The transition to a European Centre will further help deploy comprehensive approaches to migration and employment promotion.



The EU and Germany will further increase capacity development support to state and non-state stakeholders, including the MELR and its agencies. Crucially, the partnership will provide access to counselling and information on labour market demands in Ghana, as well as opportunities and conditions of regular labour migration in Germany, Europe and the West African region.