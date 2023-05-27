Beware of MOMO fraudsters – ECG cautions customers

Electricity company of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana has cautioned customers against the activities of fraudsters who call ECG customers in the name of ECG to make payments to certain mobile money accounts to access ECG services.

The power operator asked customers to ensure that they go through the appropriate channels to make any form of payment to the ECG.



“Customers should please note that ECG staff do not demand payments for services through phone calls. Customers are strongly advised to personally initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App and short code*226# for all payments,” it said in a statement on May 27, 2023.



“The ECG Mobile App (ECG POWER) can be downloaded from the ECG website (https://www.ecg.com.gh), Play Store, or App Store for convenience in transacting business with ECG. Customers can also visit any ECG office for assistance to access the ECG Mobile App and other ECG services,” he added.



The Management of ECG, therefore, “urged all customers to beware of these fraudsters and report such incidents to the security agencies or the nearest ECG office to assist ECG to track and bring these fraudsters to book.”



