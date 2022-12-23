1
Beyond the return: Ghana rolls out visa-on-arrival from December 22 to January 15

Ghana Airport With Expatriates File photo of airport

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

The Government of Ghana has waived the requirement for a visa before entering the country.

It stated that this is part of the Beyond the Return project, which is a 10-year project on the theme: "A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030).

Therefore, approved passengers travelling into the country this festive season can opt for visa-on-arrival.

The visa-on-arrival arrangement takes effect from December 22 2022 to January 15, 2023.

In a press release by the Transport Ministry on December 22, 2022, it stated that "Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval.

The Ministry, therefore, urged all stakeholders around the globe to honour the arrangement.

"Consequently, it will be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect the new arrangement and all those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding," the statement concluded.

