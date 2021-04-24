BigCash Ghana respond to National Chief Imam’s call

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu is the National Chief Imam

BigCash Ghana Limited and its partners, Add Your Voice Now, is to plant 102,000 economic trees this year, to commemorate the 102nd birthday of Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam.

The exercise, which involves the planting of mangoes, coconut, teak and oranges is also to support the government’s Greening Ghana project.



Kwabena Osei Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of BigCash Ghana Limited, disclosed this when he led a delegation to the National Chief Imam on his birthday, which fell on April 23 and also introduces Phobia Assure, an insurance partnership between Accra Hearts of Oak, Star Life and Star Assurance, which is Mr Osei Bonsu’s initiative.



He expressed the hope that the exercise would create job opportunities for the youth and urged all to get involved.



On the insurance policy, Mr Osei Bonsu said the products, which included Phobia Child Education, Phobia Ultimate Protection, Phobia Home Call, Phobia Wealth Master and general insurance, which covers properties, was specifically designed for the supporters of the premier club.

“It was introduced to support the supporters of Hearts and other football fans as well as the youth as a whole, and that every product purchased earns you a commission and also gives a commission to the club,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officer commended Sheikh Sharabutu for endorsing the product and called on all Muslims to patronize it.



Sheikh Sharabutu on his part expressed his gratitude to the delegation for honouring him and called on Ghanaians especially the Muslim community to patronize the product.



He urged them also to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols during this time of Ramadan since the pandemic was still hovering around.