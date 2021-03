Bitcoin rises 4.2 percent to US$50,947.94

Bitcoin rose 4.18 percent to $50,947.94 on Sunday

Bitcoin rose 4.18 percent to US$50,947.94 on Sunday, adding US$2,043.31 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 83.7 percent from the year’s low of US$27,734 on January 4, 2021.

The currency’s peak this year was US$58,354.14 on February 21, 2021.