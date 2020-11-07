BizTech: All about the Ghanaian company, using solar energy to build electric cars and bikes

The use of solar energy is fast becoming the norm in various parts of the world.

In Ghana, an indigenous firm, SolarTaxi is one that is gradually making strides on the vehicle market with the creation of electric solar-powered cars.



The manufacturing company, which began some three years ago is using solar energy modules to power its electronic motorbikes.



In an interview on GhanaWeb's BizTech, Chief Executive Officer of SolarTaxi, George Appiah, said the creation of electric cars and motorbikes can be a major step towards the resolution of the effects of climate change.



The innovation also he says, will alongside, make the automotive industry more competitive in the future.

Appiah believes the electricity used to recharge the batteries must be generated from renewable sources such as solar or hydroelectric energy for Plug-in Electric Vehicles to have almost none or zero well-to-wheel emissions.



Watch the video below:



