0
Menu
Business

BizTech: Bringing miniature objects to life through 3D printing

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the 4th industrial revolution on the rise, reliance on emerging technologies have become widely sought after across various sectors of economies.

A rather simple looking but precise technology such as the 3D printer is becoming widely popular among industries.

In Ghana, a team of individuals are using the 3D printer to bring miniature objects into life for decorative purposes with the help of machine learning, coding among others.

While the 3D printer is commonly used in manufacturing and automotive industries, its tools and parts relies heavily on computer aided design (CAD) to create objects layer by layer.

Robotics Engineer with IoT Network Hub, Eugene Beladan speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech shared some reasons why industries are turning to the 3D printer.

He also clarified some misconceptions about the emerging technology while speaking with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.

Watch the full interview below and Biz Headlines:





MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: