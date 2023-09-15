BizTech: Bui Power Authority CEO talks power generation, growth and future plans

Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has said BPA is the first company to hybridize solar and hydro in the West African sub-region.

Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the BPA CEO noted that its hydroelectric dam produces 400 megawatts of power which adds to the national grid.



“As we speak, we are now more interested in doing the solar hydro. And I want to tell you that Bui Power Authority, we are the first company to actually hybridize solar and hydro together, Mr Dzamesi told host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



He added that “A lot of countries have not done that. We are about the first if not in West Africa, the whole of Africa. We are the first to be able to do that and that anybody who wants to learn about that thing should come to us…”



Touching on the growth of BPA, Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi cited the establishment of a 5 megawatts floating solar plant and 50 megawatts solar plant on land as part of the successes chalked.



He further noted that BPA was poised to build hydro plants on River Pra, River Ankobra and River Tano.

He indicated that the dams to be created on the rivers as mentioned earlier in the Western region would be run-of-the-river dams, not reservoir dams.



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest BizTech below:



