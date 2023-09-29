BizTech: Bui Power Authority partners Chinese company to establish cashew factory

Bui Power Authority has partnered with a Chinese company to establish a cashew factory in the Bono region.

The birth of Bui Cashew Limited, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA, Eric Opoku Acheampong, said, formed part of the Chief Executive Officer’s vision to industrialize the Bui enclave.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, Mr Acheampong said the cashew factory was situated on part of the 184,000 hectares of land secured for the Bui project.



He said, “The vision is to bring development in this enclave and therefore after the dam development, the new Chief Executive, Honourable Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has made it his vision to industrialize this environment and therefore deliver the impact we are all looking for as a nation…through it, he has gotten into partnership with a Chinese company who intend to develop huge acres of land for cashew.”



“Based on our approach in doing such things, we directed them to first develop a plant where we can then use the smallholder farmers as start off and then if we see how it is improvin. We can then venture into the development of cashew which we already have the land for,” he added.



The Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority said, “Here, we have an extensive land area that we want to use for such ventures. About 184,000 hectares of land was secured for the Bui project and out of it is where we are using it to develop these facilities for the projects we want to undertake.

Touching on employment, Mr Eric Opoku Acheampong said Bui Cashew Limited will employ 250 people when in full operation.



He noted that the authority was making sure that the locals employed would not be shortchanged.



