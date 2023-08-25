BizTech: ECG's digitization efforts and revenue mobilization measures

As part efforts to become sustainable and efficient in delivering the service of power distribution in Ghana, the ECG has had to adopt a number of critical measures.

These measures resulted in an aggressive revenue mobilisation drive, compliance and maintenance checks on distribution networks across households, industries and business in the country.



The exercise, which saw a number of private and public companies, agencies, and even government ministries experience the wrath of the ECG, as they were disconnected from the national grid due to debts owed to power supplier.



Notable among these electricity supply infractions were power theft, which seemed to be rampant in most areas, businesses and industries that the team from the ECG visited during the period.



External Communications Manager of the ECG, Leila Abubakari, sat down with Mawuli Ahorlumegah on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment to unravel some of the findings, the digitization efforts of the ECG, and the revenue mobilisation measures taken thus far.



